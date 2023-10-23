Update at 8:25 a.m. on 10-24-23: The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has released that their detectives have arrested Donavin Scott, of Liverpool.

Tom Newton, the Public Information Officer with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says Scott is responsible for all four of the gas station robberies in Salina and Clay.

Scott was charged with:

Two counts of Robbery 1st

Two counts of Attempted Robber 1 st

Two counts of Petit Larceny

He will be arraigned this morning in CAC Court, and is currently he is being housed at the Justice Center.

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 23, the Onondaga County Sheriff patrol was sent to a Byrne Dairy in Salina.

Located at 412 Old Liverpool Road, employees of that Byrne Dairy told deputies that a light-skinned male in his 20s, wearing a red/pinkish hooded sweatshirt, and a black ski mask covering his face exposed a handgun and demanded money.

“The male exited the store without obtaining any proceeds, and left on foot,” said Tom Newton, the Public Information Officer with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Detectives are working to determine if this robbery is related to others, including Salina and Clay.

Please Contact CID at 315-435-3081 if anyone has information regarding these robberies.