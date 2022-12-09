WAVERLY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, December 8th, David Shaw, the former parks and recreation director for the Village of Waverly, pled guilty to destroying and altering Village of Waverly Recreation League Records.

Shaw, 67 of Sayre, was responsible for collecting funds for child sports registrations, fundraisers, tournaments, and field trips.

A review of recreation records found that Shaw collected cash regularly, but failed to deposit funds into village accounts.

$16,525 in cash collected by Shaw between November 2015 and August 2018 was unaccounted for.

Shaw confessed to embezzling the $16,525 during his employment at the village. He further admitted that from May 2018 to June 2018, he altered and destroyed receipts and records of the Village of Waverly Recreation Department to cover the $16,525 he diverted.

In connection with his guilty plea, Shaw resigned from his position with the village on November 11th.

He has been sentenced to one year of conditional discharge and will be forced to pay $16,525 in restitution.