ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in federal court, an Austin, Texas man, formerly of Endicott, New York, pled guilty to transportation and possession of child pornography.

In 2016, 37-year-old Philip Koester possessed thousands of images and videos of child pornography on a heavily encrypted homebuilt desktop computer that was seized by law enforcement during a search of his Endicott apartment.

On top of that, Koester had uploaded videos of child pornography to an anonymous online network called Freenet.

Koester faces a mandatory minimum term of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of between five years and life after imprisonment.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 14th.