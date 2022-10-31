TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Fentanyl may have contributed to a crash that occurred in the Town of Union on Friday, October 28th.

At around 10:05 a.m., Broome County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident on State Route 17C.

Upon arrival, deputies located Hector Figeroa, 39, in the driver’s seat of a 2013 Mazda Sedan.

An investigation determined that Figeroa was traveling eastbound on 17C when he left his lane, crossed both westbound lanes, and struck an embankment and a utility pole.

Witnesses said that Figeroa had been swerving and had struck a curb on Hooper Road just before the incident.

According to police, Figeroa was not wearing his seat belt, but he only sustained minor injuries in the collision.

He was transported to Wilson Medical Center and had a tough time staying awake while being treated for his injuries.

During the investigation, a deputy found a powdery substance on Figeroa’s person that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. Figeroa consented to providing a blood sample for analysis.

He has been charged with the following crimes:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended

Uninspected motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt

Moved from lane unsafely

Drove to left of pavement markings

Additional charges are possible pending laboratory analysis of Figeroa’s blood sample.