BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, an Albany man pled guilty to felony Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree.

In July, 33-year-old Ammar Ali cut off an electronic ankle monitor while under supervision of the Broome County Department of Probation.

Ali damaged the ankle bracelet, which is worth over $600.

He has a prior felony conviction from 2015 for bail jumping in Bronx County. He will be sentenced to 2 to 4 years in New York State prison on May 25th.

“This defendant has been given multiple opportunities through the Department of Probation to conform to a law-abiding life. He chooses not to and will now serve 2 to 4 years,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.