BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A woman was captured in Binghamton last week after escaping from a halfway house in Albany.

Jade Pittsley was arrested on November 21 by the U.S. Marshal’s New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force Binghamton Division. She was wanted by the U.S. Marshals in Albany on an arrest warrant for escaping federal custody.

Pittsley was under the supervision of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). Prior to the incident, she was granted the opportunity to complete the rest of her prison sentence at a halfway house. On November 16, the BOP reported that Pittsley never returned to the facility, and she was placed in an escape status.

Task force members from the Binghamton Division quickly began an investigation after receiving information that Pittsley was in the Binghamton area. While conducting surveillance operations, investigators observed Pittsley leaving a retail store in Johnson City. As she attempted to get into a nearby vehicle, task force members took her into custody.

Police say more than 40 grams of methamphetamines were found in her possession at the time of the arrest. Pittsley was transported to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony narcotics possession.

“We are incredibly thankful to members of the community and our partners across law enforcement who assisted us in capturing a federal escapee,” said David McNulty, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of New York.