BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Zacheriah Jones-McCombs on an outstanding warrant and is asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Jones-McCombs is wanted for Violation of Probation for Robbery in the Second Degree. He is five feet eleven inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Jones-McCombs was last known to frequent the Mary Street area of the City of Binghamton.

Anyone with information on the location of Jones-McCombs is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.