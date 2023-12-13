BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Souley Pertilla-Camara on an outstanding warrant and is asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Pertilla-Camara is wanted for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He is five foot ten inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Pertilla Camara was last known to frequent the Mill Street area of the City of Binghamton.

Anyone with information on the location of Pertilla-Camara is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.