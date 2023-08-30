BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Roger Angell on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Angell was last known to visit the Front Street area of the Village of Deposit. He’s five foot eight inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.

Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com