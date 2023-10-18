BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Pamela Fox on an outstanding warrant and is asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Fox is wanted for Violation of Probation for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree. She is five feet two inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Fox was last known to frequent the Mason Avenue area of the City of Binghamton

Anyone with information on the location of Fox is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.