BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Molock Dixon on an outstanding warrant and is asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Dixon is wanted for a sex offender registration violation. He stands at is five feet five inches tall and weighs approximately 209 pounds.

Dixon’s last known address was the Del Motel located at 609 Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood.

Anyone with information on the location of Dixon is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.