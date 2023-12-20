BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Matthew Spencer on an outstanding warrant and is asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Spencer is wanted for Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree. The sheriff’s office described him as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is five foot six inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Spencer was last known to frequent the Squires Avenue area of the Village of Endicott.

Anyone with information on the location of Spencer is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.