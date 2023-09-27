BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Matthew McCloe on an outstanding warrant and is asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

McCloe is wanted for burglary in the second degree. He is five feet 10 inches and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

McCloe was last known to frequent the Dickinson Manor area of the Town of Dickinson.

Anyone with information on the location of McCloe is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.