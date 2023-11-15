BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Laura Juraska on an outstanding warrant and is asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Juraska is wanted for Violation of Probation for Grand Larceny in the Second Degree. She is five foot seven inches and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Juraska was last known to frequent the North Broad Street area of the Village of Johnson City.

Anyone with information on the location of Juraska is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.