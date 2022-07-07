JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Larry A. Bailey on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Bailey is wanted for Assault. He is 5’11” and 200 pounds.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: (607)778-1196

Warrants Division: (607)778-2923 or (607)778-2933