BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Kandi Welch on an outstanding warrant and is asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Welch is wanted for Violation of Probation for Petit Larceny. She is five feet two inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Welch was last known to frequent the Farrell Drive area of the Town of Chenango.

Anyone with information on the location of Welch is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.