BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for James Roberts on an outstanding warrant and is asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Roberts is wanted for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree. He is six foot three inches and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

Roberts was last known to frequent the Doubleday Street area of the City of Binghamton.

Anyone with information on the location of Roberts is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.