BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Gina Donato on an outstanding warrant and is asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Donato is wanted for Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree She is five foot two inches and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Donato was last known to frequent the Griswold Street area of the City of Binghamton.

Anyone with information on the location of Donato is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.