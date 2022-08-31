BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Gavin Swarts on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Swarts is wanted for Burglary in the 2nd Degree and Burglary in the 3rd Degree. He is roughly 6’0” tall and 200 pounds.

He was last reported to be homeless.

Anyone with information on the location of Swarts is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: (607)778-1196

Warrants Division: (607)778-2923 or (607)778-2933