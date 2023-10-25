BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Erica Gonzalez on an outstanding warrant and is asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Gonzalez is wanted for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree. She is five feet four inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

Fox was last known to frequent the Conklin Road area of the Town of Binghamton.

Anyone with information on the location of Gonzalez is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.