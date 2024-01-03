BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Dominick Polhamus on an outstanding warrant and is asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Polhamus is wanted for Aggravated Family Offense. The Sheriff’s Office describes him as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately 136 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Polhamus is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.