BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Corey Valdez on an outstanding warrant and is asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Valdez is wanted for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree. He is five feet six inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Valdez was last known to frequent the Burbank Avenue area of the Village of Johnson City.

Anyone with information on the location of Valdez is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.