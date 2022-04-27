BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who frequents the Route 26 area in Glen Aubrey.

The Sheriff’s Office shared that with today’s featured warrant, they are looking for Dean Copp on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st. Copp is a White Male that stands 5′ 11″ and weighs about 200 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office by one of the following methods:

Sheriff’s Office Website

Calling the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (607)778-1196

Calling the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division at (607)788-2923 or (607)778-2933

All tips will remain confidential.