BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Autumn Zupancic on an outstanding warrant and is asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Zupancic is wanted for Bail Jumping in the Second Degree. She is five feet three inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

Zupancic was last known to be in Tioga County.

Anyone with information on the location of Zupancic is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.