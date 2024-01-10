BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Andrew Green on an outstanding warrant and is asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Green is wanted for Violation of Probation for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree. The Sheriff’s Office describes him as a bald black male with brown eyes. He is six foot two inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

Green was last known to frequent the Allen Street area of the Village of Johnson City.

Anyone with information on the location of Green is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.