TOMPKINS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, a man passed away in the Town of Tompkins after crashing a UTV.

An investigation revealed that William Youhas, 45 of New Jersey, was operating a side-by-side utility vehicle on Carcass Brook Road when he lost control and the UTV overturned.

Police say that Youhas was partially ejected from the vehicle during the crash and ended up pinned between the UTV and the roadway.

Several law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the accident site, but lifesaving efforts were not successful. Youhas was pronounced dead at the scene.