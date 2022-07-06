(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman recently was arrested at a Pennsylvania State Police station while complaining about a traffic stop.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 23-year-old Fairview woman entered the PSP Girard station to complain about a recent traffic stop and a ticket she had received. The report alleges that the woman “became argumentative, uncooperative and began to yell and scream in the lobby.” She left the building when she was asked to leave.

She returned later and wanted to speak to a supervisor. “It became apparent that she had smelled strongly of alcoholic beverages, and due to the uncooperative behavior she was then arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication,” the report alleges.

The PSP report further alleges that the woman admitted to having driven to the station and was then charged with DUI.

The incident occurred at about 9:58 p.m. on July 2.