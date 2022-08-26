ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 24th, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of the Speedway located at 2105 East Main Street in Endwell for a report of subjects in a vehicle, possibly under the influence of drugs.

Deputies responded to the scene and allegedly found one of the occupants, Jeffrey Pettyman, 46 of Endwell, to be in possession of quantities of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

Pettyman also possessed scales and packaging materials consistent with the illegal sale of narcotics.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia.

He was taken to Broome County Jail for arraignment.