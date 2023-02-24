BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, an Endicott woman pled guilty to felony Arson in the 3rd Degree.

On New Year’s Eve, Melissa Watkins intentionally set fire inside an apartment located at 32 2nd Street in Binghamton following an argument with a resident.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but several residents were displaced.

“Thankfully the Binghamton Fire Department responded to the scene quickly and no one was injured or killed. However, this type of conduct warrants nothing less than a State prison sentence.” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

Watkins will be sentenced to 2 to 6 years in New York State prison on May 23rd.