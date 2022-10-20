TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, at around 7:15 p.m., Broome County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 1807 Nanticoke Drive in the Town of Union for a reported motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 2021 Nissan Rogue SUV that had crashed into a backyard shed.

Police say that the SUV was being operated by 67-year-old Vickie Pero, of Endicott.

An investigation determined that the vehicle had failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Twist Run Road and Nanticoke Drive, left the roadway, and struck two trees and a fence prior to striking the shed.

Pero was uninjured.

While speaking with Pero, deputies say that they detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, and observed bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech.

Pero was asked to participate in a field sobriety test in which she performed poorly on.

She was placed into custody under the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

At the headquarters, Pero submitted to a chemical breath test and was found to have a blood alcohol content of .12%.

She was released on appearance tickets and is set to appear in the Town of Union Court at a later date.