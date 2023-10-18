ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – NewsChannel 34 received an anonymous tip that an attempted armed robbery occurred at a Visions Federal Credit Union in the Village of Endicott Wednesday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence at the Visions at 24 McKinley Avenue. Several officers from the Endicott and New York State Police were on the scene at around 1:50 this afternoon.

NewsChannel 34 reached out to Endicott Police Chief Pat Garey and he says more information will be released in the coming hours.

Police are unable to release further information at this time. This is a developing story.