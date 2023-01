BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in Broome County court, a jury found an Endicott man guilty on two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child.

In 2014 through 2017, 48-year-old Howard Knapp, of Endicott, engaged in sexual contact with two children under the age of 13.

He faces up to 25 years to life on each count when he is sentenced at a later date.