ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Endicott Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that took place in the early morning hours of April 10th in the 300 block of Arthur Avenue.

According to witnesses, multiple suspects were seen fleeing the area prior to police arrival. They were reportedly last seen on foot on Arthur Avenue, heading towards East Main Street.

Several shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police say that there are no reported injuries associated with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341.

Village residents in the Arthur Avenue area are asked to review their security and doorbell video from around 12:30 a.m. on April 10th and contact police if they observe people or vehicles.