ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Phelan Nguyen on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Nguyen is wanted for Robbery in the 1st Degree.

He is roughly 6’0” tall, 130 pounds, and was last known to frequent the Oak Hill Avenue area of Endicott.

Anyone with information on the location of Nguyen is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933