BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, an Endicott man pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

32-year-old Rahmel Hardy admitted that he was in possession of a loaded and unlicensed .45 caliber handgun on August 30th of this year.

On that date, Binghamton Police officers stopped a motor vehicle, in which Hardy was a passenger, for a traffic violation, in the vicinity of Prospect Street and the 17-West on-ramp in Binghamton.

During the stop, Hardy was found to be in possession of the gun.

This guilty plea for Hardy comes on top of a 2010 conviction for Assault in the Second Degree.

“Thanks to the Binghamton Police for again preventing the possible use of an illegal, unlicensed firearm. The majority of gun violence in our community is caused by those possessing firearms illegally. Felons possessing firearms in Broome County will end up in prison,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.