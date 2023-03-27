ENDICOTT, NYY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, an Endicott man pled guilty to felony Arson and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing after a domestic dispute led to him setting a 31-year-old woman’s property on fire.

In May 2021, 54-year-old Philip Garcia set a fire on a stove inside a Hillside Court apartment.

He also set fire to a car by lighting objects inside.

The apartment fire was extinguished quickly by residents and there was minimal smoke damage. The car fire was extinguished by the Endicott Fire Department with damage done to the car’s interior.

Garcia has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1992 and will be sentenced to 5 years in New York State prison on June 9th.

“Thanks to the Endicott Fire Department for preventing further injury or damage to persons or property. Defendant Garcia is being held accountable for his actions that could have had a catastrophic result,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.