ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, Roger Edwards, 39, of Endicott, pled guilty to felony Attempted Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

On August 14th, the Endicott Police stopped a 2008 Mazda SUV on Vestal Avenue in Endicott.

Edwards, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

This is Edwards’ second felony conviction. He will be sentenced to 5 years in New York State prison on March 14th.

“This is a perfect example of police agencies working together to take a violent felon and an illegal handgun off of our streets,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.