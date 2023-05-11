ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Endicott man has been convicted on charges stemming from a New Year’s Day traffic stop and subsequent chase.

The Chemung County District Attorney Weeden A. Wetmore announced the conviction of 32-year-old Dashawn Harris, of Endicott, N.Y. following the trial yesterday. Harris was convicted on the following charges:

– Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (2 Counts)

– Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

– Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (2 counts)

The indictment alleged that on January 1st, 2023 while in the City of Elmira, Harris illegally possessed methamphetamine and Fentanyl, as well as a loaded pistol. It also indicated that he fled from a traffic stop and jumped into Newtown Creek, where he was rescued and apprehended by police. Police discovered fentanyl and a loaded firearm along his path, along with methamphetamine in the vehicle from which he had fled.

During the course of the trial, the prosecution called ten witnesses, including pursuing Elmira Police Officers, experts from the New York State Police Crime Lab, and a New York State Police Trooper with the canine (K-9) unit. Trooper Gardner testified that his K-9 partner, Bobby, followed Harris’s scent trail from the vehicle he abandoned into a wooded area where police located a loaded Glock 9mm pistol loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition.

The jury deliberated for around an hour and a half before returning its guilty on all charges verdict. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Harris has 3 prior felony convictions out of Broome County for the crimes of Attempted Burglary in the second degree (2011), Attempted Criminal Sex Act in the second degree (2015), and Attempted Possession of Prison Contraband in the first degree (2015). Harris faces a maximum potential sentence of 15 years for his new convictions, as well as possible persistent felony status.

Chemung County Court Judge Rich adjourned the case until July 10th, at 9 a.m for sentencing.