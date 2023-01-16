TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott man was charged after he was caught fighting his girlfriend’s child.

On January 10th at approximately 6:56 p.m. the Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute at the Knights Inn in the Town of Union.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested 60-year-old Samuel Stukes of Endicott for violating an order of protection and for an outstanding warrant for his arrest for assault from the Binghamton Police Department.

While arresting Stukes, Sheriff’s deputies say they heard a disturbance in the back of the building at the same address.

Deputies say that residents were yelling for help, and when they arrived, they found 43-year-old Keith Johnson engaging in a physical fight with his girlfriend’s 15-year-old child.

Johnson allegedly resisted arrest and tried fighting the deputies until he was tased and subdued.

There were multiple children in the building ranging from 2 to 15 years old at the time of the incident, so Johnson was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing, resisting arrest, and harassment.

Both Stukes and Johnson were taken into custody to await arraignment.