ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 4th, New York State Police arrested Curtis Phifer, 30, of Endicott, and charged him with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second and third degree, both felonies.

On the 4th, troopers observed Phifer commit traffic infractions and initiated a traffic stop on West Main Street in Endicott.

During the stop, troopers learned that Phifer had a suspended driver’s license and his vehicle was uninsured.

Further investigation revealed that Phifer had a loaded gun in his car that is not New York SAFE Act compliant. He also does not have a gun permit.

Phifer was arrested and processed at SP Endwell. He was later turned over to the Broome County Jail for arraignment.