DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Sidney woman who nearly killed a teenage girl while drunk driving has been sentenced to prison.

Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith announced that Courtni Baker, 32, appeared before Delaware County Court Judge John Hubbard on September 25 for sentencing.

In May, Baker pleaded guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Assault, a Class C Felony and Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, a Misdemeanor after severely injuring a pedestrian earlier in the year. Hubbard sentenced Baker to an indeterminate term of state prison having a minimum of 4 years and a maximum of 12 years for her conviction of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. He also sentenced her to serve a concurrent one-year sentence for her conviction of Aggravated DWI

Baker admitted that on February 15, she had spent the day consuming vodka drinks at Ermeti’s Community Lounge in the Village of Sidney before drunk driving her mother’s car home. At around 2:30 p.m., Baker struck 14-year-old Anielle “AK” McEwan-Lomnicki with her vehicle in the neighborhood they shared. AK, an eighth grader at the time, was walking home from Sidney Middle School. Baker did not recall the details of the incident but according to Sidney Police, she initially left the scene, leaving AK lying unconscious and badly injured from a head wound. Neighbors called 911. Investigators said Baker later registered a .24 blood alcohol content, three times the legal limit.

Along with the sentencing, the court also imposed fines totaling $2,270 and ordered that Baker’s driver’s license be revoked.

“Anytime anyone drives under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they put our entire community at risk, and I will continue to work with law enforcement to make sure those offenders are held accountable,” said Smith.

Smith commended the Village of Sidney Police Department and the New York State Police for their thorough investigation of the incident.