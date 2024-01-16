BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIT/WBGH) – The drunk driver who fatally struck a woman at the Oakdale Commons last year has pleaded guilty to his crimes.

Broome County District Attorney Paul Battisti announced on Tuesday that Rajee Al-Mashni appeared in Broome County court and entered a guilty plea to Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Driving While Ability Impaired by Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol, and Attempted Assault in the Second Degree.

On March 5, 2023, Johnson City Police were called to the commons to check on a man, later identified as Al-Mashni, who was believed to be intoxicated. Al-Mashni was said to have been acting erratic, entering at least two separate vehicles in the parking lot. An officer approached Al-Mashni while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of one of the vehicles, but he fled at a high rate of speed. Al-Mashni, who admitted he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, struck 72-year-old Elizabeth Atkinson as she was exiting a store. He immediately left the scene.

Al-Mashni fled onto Reynolds Road before traveling onto State Route 201 South. He was pursued onto Floral Avenue and then Baldwin Street where his vehicle became disabled. He then began fleeing on foot.

Officers located Al-Mashni a short distance away and he was taken into custody. He submitted to field sobriety tests, resulting in him being charged with DWI. It was also determined that he stole property inside the Oakdale Commons before he was approached by the initial responding officer.

Atkinson was transported to Wilson Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

It is expected that Al-Mashni will be sentenced to a term of 5 to 15 years in prison, the maximum sentence permissible under New York State law.

“This was a senseless tragedy caused by selfish choices. Last week’s guilty plea ensures there will be significant accountability for this fatal hit and run. Impaired driving continues to plague our streets, and far too many families like Ms. Atkinson’s are mourning the loss of loved ones who have been killed by reckless drivers. Our office will continue to treat impaired and drunk driving with the seriousness it requires,” said Battisti.

Al-Mashni also pled guilty to Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, stemming from an incident that occurred on June 27, 2022. Al-Mashni was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the corner of Leroy and Chapin Street in the City of Binghamton which seriously injured several people. For this, it is anticipated that Al-Mashni will be sentenced to a term of 1 to 3 years in a New York State prison. This sentence will run consecutive to Al-Mashni’s sentence on his plea to Manslaughter.

Al-Mashni is scheduled for sentencing on April 9.