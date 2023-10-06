DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Delhi man is facing multiple felony charges for his alleged involvement in a serious motor vehicle accident that took place last year.

Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith announced that Simon Wysong, 26, appeared before the Delaware County Court on October 5 for indictment. Wysong was indicted for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide along with five other charges.

On July 26, 2022, in the Town of Davenport, Wysong allegedly caused a car crash that killed his passenger and left the driver of a separate vehicle with serious physical injuries. According to police, Wysong was driving at a high speed on County Highway 10 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crossed onto State Highway 23, causing a collision with oncoming traffic. At the time of the crash, Wysong was allegedly under the influence of Amphetamine, Methamphetamine, and Fentanyl.

Wysong was indicted on one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree; a Class D Felony, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree; a Class D Violent Felony, Manslaughter in the Second Degree; a Class C Felony, and Aggravated Vehicular Homicide; a Class B Felony.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Wysong faces up to 8 and 1/3 to 25 years in state prison.

“This indictment is the result of a lengthy and comprehensive investigation conducted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department. I appreciate the thorough work conducted by Accident Reconstructionist David Barnes,” said Smith.

Wysong is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment in Delaware County Court on October 23.