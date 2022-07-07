BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to 3 years in New York State prison followed by 2 years of post release supervision.

Joseph D. Santi, 28, plead guilty to the felony charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On June 18th of 2021, the Broome County Task Force executed a search warrant at 67 Schubert Street in Binghamton. Santi was found to have various pills containing controlled substances, methamphetamine, and fentanyl with the intent to sell them.

Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak commented on the sentencing.

“The Special Investigations Unit Task Force continues to clean up our streets, getting deadly fentanyl and other substances out of our community.”