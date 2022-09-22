VESTAL, NY – A Binghamton man with a prior conviction for selling drugs in 2016 is going to prison after being found with a handgun after crashing his car.

32 year-old Tavon Bynum, Sr. plead guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to 3 ⅓ years.

On August 6 at about 3:40 a.m., Vestal Police came upon Bynum at the intersection of North Jensen and Old Vestal Roads after he had crashed his Honda Accord.

Police say Bynum was drunk and tried to flee from officers.

When they apprehended him, they found an illegal, unlicensed and loaded .38 caliber revolver in his pocket.