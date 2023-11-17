BINGHAMTON, N.Y.Y (WIVT/WBGH) – Three people were taken into custody on Wednesday in connection to a massive drug bust in Binghamton.

39-year-old Rayshawn Thompson, 38-year-old Derrick brooks, and 39-year-old Brandy Myers were arrested and charged with several felonies after members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 24 Robinson Street apartment 3.

During the search, investigators discovered the following items:

A loaded .32 caliber J.P. Sauer and Sohn brand handgun

Approximately 2.4 ounces (70 grams) of fentanyl

Approximately 1.5 ounces (44 grams) of methamphetamine

Approximately 1 ounce (28 grams) of cocaine

110 Suboxone Strips

$4,500 in suspected drug proceeds

1 soft body armor

A suspected narcotics press

Items used for weighing and packaging narcotics

The three individuals were transported to the Binghamton Police Department, and were processed on the following charges:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

14 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Four counts Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree

One count of Unlawful Purchase of Body Armor

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Village of Johnson City Police Department. The Binghamton Police Department Community Response Team assisted in the execution of the search warrant.