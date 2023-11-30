BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A federally housed inmate at the Broome County Jail was arraigned for drug crimes earlier this month after investigators discovered narcotics and contraband hidden in his cell.

41-year-old Freddie Brown of Baldwinsville is facing 17 felony charges. Members of the Corrections Criminal Investigations Unit searched Brown’s cell on October 24 while conducting a search of Housing Pod B and found several tightly wrapped cellophane bundles, along with brown, leafy substances rolled into the shape of a cigarette hidden in a sock behind Brown’s toilet paper.

As a result, Brown was removed from the housing unit. A subsequent search was conducted, and additional items were found in the cell.

In total, investigators recovered the following items:

8 pieces of white paper that field tested positive for fentanyl.

1 piece of paper that field tested positive for phencyclidine (PCP).

13 pieces of discolored paper that field tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

6 pieces of cardstock that field tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

2 glove fingers containing a brown leafy substance identified as tobacco.

2 glove fingers containing a green and brown leafy substance that field tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

1 piece of envelope that field test positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

1 hand rolled brown leafy substance identified as tobacco.

Brown was charged with the following:

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Class B Felonies

Four Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Class D Felonies

Eleven Counts of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, Class D Felonies

“Great work by our Corrections Investigations Unit catching another attempt to smuggle dangerous illegal drugs and contraband into the Broome County Correctional Facility,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “While it’s common for federally housed incarcerated individuals to stay at the Broome County Correctional Facility as they await their day in court, they are held to the same standard as all those housed within the facility. We have zero tolerance for smuggled items that jeopardize the health and safety of those living and working within our walls.”