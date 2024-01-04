BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the public for assistance in locating a wanted man.

The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 36-year-old Nathan Pixley of Binghamton. Pixley is pending charges of Domestic Harassment, Strangulation, Criminal Mischief, Violation of Court Stay Away Order, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in the Town of Fenton on January 2.

Pixley is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 foot one inch and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Pixley is known to operate a Gray Toyota Corolla. His license plate reads NY-KWD-3285.

He was last known to frequent the Burr Avenue area of the City of Binghamton.

Anyone with information on the location of Pixley is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office at (607)778-1191 and refer to Case #24-107.

Tips will remain confidential.