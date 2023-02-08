DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Tuesday, January 31st, a Delhi woman was arrested for stealing from a local creamery.

At around 4 p.m., Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Clark’s Milk on Elk Creek Road in Delhi for a reported larceny.

Deputies interviewed 45-year-old Tanya Howard and determined that she had stolen $87 in cash and other merchandise from the store.

Howard was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Delhi Court at a later date.