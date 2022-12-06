DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a 70-year-old Delhi man has been charged with two counts of Forcible Touching.

On November 21st, deputies received a complaint from the Delhi Rehabilitation Center, located on State Highway 10, alleging unwanted sexual contact between residents at the facility.

A criminal investigation revealed that Charles David subjected a female staff member and a female resident to unwanted sexual contact on two separate occasions while residing at the facility.

David was arrested, processed and issued a criminal summons directing him to return to the Town of Delhi Court at a later date.

An order of protection was also issued prohibiting David from having any contact with the victims.